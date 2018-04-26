Overturned truck at Forestbrook Road, U.S. 501 north ramp

Horry County Fire Rescue has responded to an overturned truck at the entrance ramp to U.S. 501 from Forestbrook Road on Thursday morning, according to the department's Twitter.
The ramp may be closed for an extended time period, the post said. Drivers are asked to consider an alternate route.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with S.C. Highway Patrol. There were no other vehicles involved in the wreck, he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
