Boy pulled grate off before getting leg stuck in Avista Resort pool, manager says

The 12-year-old boy who was stuck underwater in a pool for over 9 minutes at the Avista Resort last month removed the suction line's grate with his friend's help, WMBF reports.

Jim Eggen, Avista Resort's general manager, told WMBF the boy's leg was caught in the grate after the child and a companion of his dislodged the line's grate.

A previous news release from the City of North Myrtle Beach stated the 3-foot by 3-foot grate — which covered a 6-inch suction line — had been removed from the lazy river.

The incident happened March 19 around 9:45 p.m. Surveillance video from the resort shows bystanders trying to pull the boy from the grate before police arrival.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Once officers arrived on scene, they were able to pull the boy from the grate and immediately began CPR on him.

The release said they did CPR until a slight pulse was detected. The boy was then was transferred to Grand Strand Medical Center.

The Sun News has reached out to Eggen for further details regarding the incident.