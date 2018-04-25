Here's where the money from the accommodations tax is going

Thirty organizations will receive accommodations tax money, totaling just over $747,000.
In all, the city had about $5.8 million to disperse to local organizations. The remaining money must be used for city projects such as beach renourishment, public safety and water quality testing.
The first $25,000 has to go to the general fund according to the a-tax law. At least 30 percent goes to advertising and promotion of tourism through organizations. The rest is for tourism-related expenses within the city.
This year, the organizations are split into four categories — arts, sports, events and other. Here's how much money each of the organizations received:
- Carolina Master Chorale - $10,000
- Children's Museum of South Carolina - $30,000
- F.G.B.-S.B.C. Art Museum - $75,000
- FPC concerts, Inc. - $15,000
- Long Bay Symphony - $65,000
- South by South East - $6,000
- Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild - $15,000
- Baseball at the Beach - $35,000
- Beach Ball Classic, Inc. - $50,000
- Beach United FC - $5,000
- Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA - $50,000
- Coastal Futbol Alliance - $20,000
- Grand Strand Juniors - $10,000
- Mingo Bay Classic Baseball Tournament - $15,000
- Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday - $28,500
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans - $5,000
- Myrtle Beach Track and Field - $2,500
- Native Sons Salt Games - $10,000
- North South Game Committee, Inc. - $15,000
- Coastal Uncorked - $25,000
- Kaaba Temple - $4,750
- Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation - $50,000
- Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam - $10,000
- Ocean Front Merchants Association - $75,000
- Palmetto Event Production, Inc. - $10,000
- Palmetto Partners - $19,000
- Pee Dee Street Rodders - $5,000
- Sons and Daughters of Italy - $6,650
- South Atlantic Shrine Association - $40,000
At this time, it is not clear how much money was approved for the Carolina Country Music Festival. Documents show a recommendation of $75,000.
Comments