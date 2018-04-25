- The Sun News file photo
- The Sun News file photo
- The Sun News file photo

Local

Here's where the money from the accommodations tax is going

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

April 25, 2018 04:33 PM

Thirty organizations will receive accommodations tax money, totaling just over $747,000.

In all, the city had about $5.8 million to disperse to local organizations. The remaining money must be used for city projects such as beach renourishment, public safety and water quality testing.

The first $25,000 has to go to the general fund according to the a-tax law. At least 30 percent goes to advertising and promotion of tourism through organizations. The rest is for tourism-related expenses within the city.

This year, the organizations are split into four categories — arts, sports, events and other. Here's how much money each of the organizations received:

  • Carolina Master Chorale - $10,000
  • Children's Museum of South Carolina - $30,000
  • F.G.B.-S.B.C. Art Museum - $75,000
  • FPC concerts, Inc. - $15,000
  • Long Bay Symphony - $65,000
  • South by South East - $6,000
  • Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild - $15,000
  • Baseball at the Beach - $35,000
  • Beach Ball Classic, Inc. - $50,000
  • Beach United FC - $5,000
  • Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA - $50,000
  • Coastal Futbol Alliance - $20,000
  • Grand Strand Juniors - $10,000
  • Mingo Bay Classic Baseball Tournament - $15,000
  • Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday - $28,500
  • Myrtle Beach Pelicans - $5,000
  • Myrtle Beach Track and Field - $2,500
  • Native Sons Salt Games - $10,000
  • North South Game Committee, Inc. - $15,000
  • Coastal Uncorked - $25,000
  • Kaaba Temple - $4,750
  • Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation - $50,000
  • Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam - $10,000
  • Ocean Front Merchants Association - $75,000
  • Palmetto Event Production, Inc. - $10,000
  • Palmetto Partners - $19,000
  • Pee Dee Street Rodders - $5,000
  • Sons and Daughters of Italy - $6,650
  • South Atlantic Shrine Association - $40,000

At this time, it is not clear how much money was approved for the Carolina Country Music Festival. Documents show a recommendation of $75,000.

  Comments  