Tax bill almost doubles after Chinese company buys Grande Dunes property

Taxes on a site of a future hotel in Grande Dunes cost a Chinese company just over $300,000 in 2017. In 2016, a company called GDMB Ocean paid just over $160,000 in taxes, according to online documents.

The Chinese company, Founders Group International, owns a number of golf courses in the area, as well as the Resort Course on the west side of the Waterway in Grande Dunes.

FGI has 22 golf courses that were purchased between September 2014 and April 2015, and has been actively pursuing Chinese tourists through golf, travel and real estate departments of it parent company, Yiqian Funding, in China.

The oceanfront property is the second purchase FGI’s investors have made in Grande Dunes, as the company owns the Resort Course on the west side of the Waterway.

In 2015, GDMB Ocean, a local company, paid over $16,000 in taxes on the land that sits between the Ocean Club at Grande Dunes and the Vista Del Mar luxury condominiums.

According to Horry County Director of Public Information Kelly Moore, the drastic change in taxes is due to two factors — reappraisal of the land at the time of purchase, and an agriculture exemption.





Each time a property is sold, "it is reappraised at full market value," Moore said. This particular property has been sold at least three times, according to online records.

From 2007 to 2013 to land was owned by Burroughs and Chapin under the name Myrtle Beach Farms Company. After, GDMB Ocean, LLC purchased the land and finally sold it to Founders Group International in 2017.

Despite the reappraisal, taxes only increased by about $5,000 in 2014. When the land was sold to FGI in 2017, taxes increased by about $139,000.

According to Moore, a previous owner qualified for an agriculture exemption.

In order to qualify for an agriculture exemption, the land must be used to grow timber. Areas can still qualify for an agriculture exemption and not be used to grow timber if it is over 10 acres of land.

"The previous owners of the property applied for and received an agriculture exemption," Moore said. "The new owners have not applied for an agriculture exemption."

Now, the land is zoned as a planned unit development. In early April investors presented renderings of a new hotel and condominium buildings to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.

However, the board asked developers for a more concrete plan on how they will protect the wetlands situated in the middle of the property.

"I think our initial approach was we kind of went buildings first and I think they want to see more site specific items - wetland interplay, trees, how they impact with the development we're doing," Jim Bagley, project developer at City Communities, said in early April.