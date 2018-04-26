Burro Loco still closed for renovations, rebranding. No mas Cinco de Mayo BurroFest?

The biggest Cinco de Mayo party in Myrtle Beach needs a new location.
Burro Loco restaurant and bar remains closed for renovations, so BurroFest will not be held on May 5.
The business is owned by CentraArchy Restaurants, and company director of marketing Amber Stewart could not give a timetable for a reopening on Thursday.
The restaurant closed in early January. A post last week on Burro Loco’s Facebook page stated the company will “re-conceptualize Burro Loco,” and said it hopes to soon share details on “Myrtle Beach’s newest dining destination.”
“The much anticipated new restaurant is a work in progress,” said Stewart, who said the company owns both Burro Loco’s building and land.
CentraArchy operates 19 restaurants under nine names, according to its Website, including area restaurants Gulfstream Café in Garden City, New York Prime, Carolina Roadhouse and two California Dreaming locations in Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
Chris Lecz, a CentraArchy operating partner who has been overseeing Burro Loco, said Friday he’s not sure when the restaurant would reopen and in what form, whether it be a Mexican restaurant or another genre.
Lecz, who has been working at California Dreaming in Surfside Beach in lieu of Burro Loco being open, said the company has been in the building for more than 20 years and it needs to be refurbished.
A perusal of the building revealed little if any renovation work has been done to the building’s interior or exterior despite the business being closed for four months.
“We’ll be back. Stay tuned,” Stewart said.
