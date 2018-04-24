Melvin Antonia Aldana
Have you seen this teenager? Police need your help

By David Wetzel

April 24, 2018 08:52 PM

Horry County police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager, according to a department tweet.

Seventeen-year-old Melvin Antonia Aldana was last seen April 16 on U.S. 17 wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with blue specks and dark gray sneakers, the tweet states. Aldana stands 5-foot-3 and is 125 pounds, according to police.

Aldana might be traveling with a white male and white female with blonde hair in a red/burgundy sedan, the tweet says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-915-8477.

