Have you seen this teenager? Police need your help

Horry County police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager, according to a department tweet.
Seventeen-year-old Melvin Antonia Aldana was last seen April 16 on U.S. 17 wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with blue specks and dark gray sneakers, the tweet states. Aldana stands 5-foot-3 and is 125 pounds, according to police.
Aldana might be traveling with a white male and white female with blonde hair in a red/burgundy sedan, the tweet says.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-915-8477.
Comments