Where are county A-tax dollars going? Horses, soccer, lights and the internet

By Christian Boschult

April 25, 2018 04:06 PM

Horry County accommodations tax dollars are slated to go to horseback riding, a soccer tournament, street lights, and a symphony, just to name a few.

Every year, people renting rooms in Horry County have to pay a 2-percent state accommodations tax which is sent back to the county to be used for tourism.

Five percent is allocated to the county's general fund while 30 percent is sent to a special fund used for advertising and the promotion of tourism. That 30 percent, totaling more than $1 million, mostly goes to the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The remaining 65 percent is allocated for tourism-related expenditures as recommended by the county's accommodation tax advisory committee. Organizations request funding, the committee can approve or lower the request, and then recommend to county council the amount it feels is appropriate. Council can make changes if they want, and give final approval.

This year, the committee was charged with allocating more than $3 million. We have the breakdown.

Here's who's recommended for funding

Street lights

These funds are used to maintain street lights in areas traveled heavily by tourists.

Arcadian Shores Special Tax District: $14,500

Garden City Beach Community Association: $26,500

South Strand Campground Association: $21,000

Arcadian-Shore Drive Community Association: $7,300

Organizations and events

According to accommodations tax advisory committee Chair Bob Barenberg, events that bring tourists are eligible for funding if they can provide data showing that the event has some economic impact on Horry County, such as guests staying in hotels or participating in events the unincorporated areas.

State law also allows the funds to be used for promoting the arts and cultural events, such as the Long Bay Symphony.

Coast Futbol Alliance, for a soccer tournament: $26,469

Special Olympics South Carolina: $9,823

The American Heart Association's horse-back beach ride: $15,500

Create! Conway, Inc., for promoting the South Carolina Ag and Art Tour: $3,885

Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA, for a soccer tournament: $13,605

Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival: $19,410

Long Bay Symphony, for attracting tourists and future residents: $10,411

Little River Chamber of Commerce's "World Famous" Blue Crab Festival: $12,119

Little River Chamber of Commerce, for tourism advertising, shrimp festival, street lights and Christmas decorations: $112,476

TheArtsGrandStrand.org, for promoting the arts in Horry County: $2,400

Horry County

The lion's share of the funds went to Horry County, for things such as police and firefighter overtime and street cleaning.

Horry County Government, for beach cleanup and roadside litter: $1,268,676

Horry County Government, for Highway 501 landscape maintenance: $34,044

Horry County Government, for landscape maintenance in Garden City: $69,430

Horry County Police, for beach patrol: $1,023,650

Horry County Police, for overtime during May bike weeks: $239,112

Horry County Fire Rescue, for staffing during May bike weeks, spring break, Wings over Myrtle Beach, and peak summer months: $95,000

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

