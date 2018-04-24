Myrtle Beach firefighters move a cat to the fire truck as firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on Foxcroft Lane in Myrtle Beach. -
Myrtle Beach firefighters move a cat to the fire truck as firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on Foxcroft Lane in Myrtle Beach. - Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach firefighters move a cat to the fire truck as firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on Foxcroft Lane in Myrtle Beach. - Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Firefighters rescue 2 dogs, cat from Myrtle Beach house fire

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

April 24, 2018 12:14 PM

Myrtle Beach

Firefighters saved the lives of two dogs and a cat after a fire broke out at a home in Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning.

When Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived at 23 Foxcroft Lane shortly after 11 a.m., heavy smoke was coming from the home, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFR.

0424housefire-13.jpg
A Myrtle Beach firefighter provides oxygen to a cat as firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on Foxcroft Lane in Myrtle Beach. -
Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Evans said no one was inside the home other than the pets, which were given oxygen treatments for smoke inhalation.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire as well.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  