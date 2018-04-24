Firefighters rescue 2 dogs, cat from Myrtle Beach house fire

Firefighters saved the lives of two dogs and a cat after a fire broke out at a home in Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning.
When Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived at 23 Foxcroft Lane shortly after 11 a.m., heavy smoke was coming from the home, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFR.
Evans said no one was inside the home other than the pets, which were given oxygen treatments for smoke inhalation.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire as well.
