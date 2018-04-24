Your tax bill is likely increasing this year. But by how much?

Horry County Council members are getting closer to a decision on how much to raise your stormwater fees next year.

The existing rate is $29.40 per household per year, which is lower than neighboring counties and all the local municipalities. The item appears on your property tax bill, and it’s likely that it will increase next year under the county’s new budget. The question is how much?

Councilors could go with the $10 increase recommended by the county’s stormwater advisory board, or raise it by $15 or $20.

"If we're going to do our job, we need to have the funds available to keep this stuff maintained," said councilor Bill Howard during a committee meeting Tuesday. "I wish y'all hadn't come to us with $10, I wish you had come higher. We could have lowered it."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Since 2000, the stormwater fee hasn’t increased, even as the miles of ditches maintained by the department has doubled to around 400 miles, the county has experienced a population and development boom and inflation has pushed up the cost of labor and equipment.

"Why are we so low?" asked Howard. "Are we neglecting our job? Let there be a flood and let the phones ring.”

The stormwater department’s budget is currently around $5 million. That doesn’t include almost $2.5 million in needed studies and capital improvement projects that are still unfunded.

The $10 increase would generate $1.6 million in revenue per year, and $20 would generate $3.2 million.

Councilor Johnny Vaught said he was in favor of just the $10 increase, citing the county’s work at developing a stormwater fee surcharge on increases in “impervious” areas, which are areas where natural vegetation is replaced by concrete and infrastructure.

County officials are still working out the details of the new fee, but it would add additional revenue to the stormwater without increasing taxes on existing homeowners and be included in the passage of next year's budget.

“Let’s keep it to $10 this year,” Vaught said. “If we can get the surcharge worked out, it’ll be a long-term solution.”

If the fee was raised by $10, Horry County Stormwater Manager Tom Garigen said in the first year about 2/3 would be used new employees and equipment for those new employees. The other third would be used for capital. The following years, the department could focus on capital projects.

"That's probably not a bad thing because capital projects take time to get done," Garigen said."

Some residents who live in flood-prone areas are willing to pay the extra money to prevent problems in the future.

Peter Soles has lived in Colonial Charters off Highway 9 in Longs for the past six years and said he "desperately" wants to see the fee increase.

"I've seen the water levels continue to rise every time we get a hard rain," Soles said. "The water inches a little closer to the back door and takes a little bit longer for it to go away. With the growth and prosperity we've had in Horry County, it's shameful that this organization has not had an increase in 18 years."

Councilors still have to make a final decision on the increase, which would be included in the passage of next year's budget.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian