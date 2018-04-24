'We just want to help': How homeless court could get people back on their feet

At Transitions Homeless Shelter in Columbia, a judge takes a seat in the cafeteria turned courtroom as she prepares to start homeless court, Kathy Jenkins, execute director of New Directions of Horry County, describes.

Like a normal court, members of the defense and prosecutors take a seat. A homeless person with petty charges sits among the crowd as the judge reviews progress made on a 30-day plan.

The plan is formed by a case manager, and focuses on the reasons a homeless person was arrested, such as public intoxication or theft. At the end of the program, charges and fines could be dismissed or reduced.

Now, Myrtle Beach officials are working on bringing a homeless court to New Directions.

"New Direction's job is to either help them, if they've got a support system somewhere else help them get back there, or if they have a substance abuse problem or some sort of mental abuse problem to get them that treatment," Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said. "So the idea is to help the chronically homeless people to get back on their feet and to have another option other than the one that doesn't work, which is to continue to put them in jail."

With the implementation of a homeless court, homeless people who are arrested will have two options — go through the normal court system with the possibility of ending up in jail, or turn to New Directions where they will go through a plan specifically designed for each individual.

The plan could include 12-step program such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Celebrate Recovery, coping skills or criminal and addictive thinking.

On top of that, New Directions will work with outside agencies to provide medical, mental health, housing, education and employment services.

The goal is to end a repetitive cycle of a homeless person being arrested time and time again.





"If you’re being arrested over and over and over for public intoxication, you might just have a drinking problem so let us help you overcome it," Jenkins said. "Let us figure out what resources are there that work for you."

If city council decides to move forward with the program it will only be open to people with city charges, rather than both city and council.

"We just want to help people get back on their feet," Jenkins said. "And we want to help motivate them to want to get back on their feet and motivate them to know that there is hope because that's the first big obstacle to overcome.

"It’s amazing to see somebody who thinks that they have nothing and they have no hope and they have no future, to see them start to realize that all things are possible."

Moving forward, city council will have to approach the Supreme Court to have the option of homeless court approved. Homeless court has been approved in facilities in Columbia and Charleston.

During a city council workshop Tuesday morning, members discussed the possibility of working with George Cauthen, a Columbia attorney with Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough free of charge.

Cauthen's, who helped open the homeless court in Columbia, said that a group of public defenders, solicitors, homeless advocates, the city court judge and city police will work together to decide what type of cases the court will accept and the qualifications the defendant needs to participate.

"After we’ve done that and we’ve agreed on parameters, we’ll ask the state to petition the Supreme Court to set up a homeless court in Myrtle Beach," Cauthen said. "And they generally grant those."

According to documents provided, to participate in homeless court a person must be currently homeless or homeless at the time they are charged within city limits.

If a person meets the criteria, they will not be subject to custody pending an appearance before the homeless court, documents read. However, if a person commits new offenses during that time they will be subject to custody.

"This is one tool in a complex toolbox," Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat said. "We have to use everything we possibly can to help the homeless. Once, at National League of Cities I heard a figure of it cost the community $35,000 a year for every homeless person that you have.

"So even if you don't care, which all of us do, we care about them as individuals, it is costing us a ton of money. And it's not just the court system and the police system, it's the medical system, the EMS system. So we really need to do everything we can to help these people."