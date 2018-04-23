Coastal flooding, rip current advisories issued. Here's what you need to know

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a coastal flood advisory for Horry and Georgetown counties.
The advisory takes effect at 1 a.m. and runs through 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Coastal flooding could occur in beaches, marshes and tidal creeks, and high water run-up is expected near the dunes, the NWS release states.
A high risk current rip advisory is also in place through 6 a.m. Tuesday, and the surf height is expected to reach 3 to 5 feet on Horry and Georgetown beaches, according to the release.
Water levels will be highest with the overnight high tide at approximately 3 a.m., the release says. "Minor coastal flooding and strong onshore winds will create saltwater flooding of low-lying areas near the beaches," according to the release, which notes that there will be strong and rough surf and beach erosion is possible.
Strong rip currents can occur at any time during this time period but will be especially prominent several hours either side of low tide, which will be at approximately 9 p.m.
A rip current risk statement was issued for Horry and Georgetown counties for Monday and will continue early Tuesday. Be aware that some rip currents can be life-threatening, the NWS warns.
"There is a high risk of rip currents. Life threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone," the release states. "Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs."
Here is the NWS's advice in case you find yourself in danger.
"If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly," the weather service says.
