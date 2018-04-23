Chick-fil-A's new Myrtle Beach location set for lift off Tuesday

Chick-fil-A at the airport is about to be official.
Horry County Department of Airports will host a grand opening for the restaurant at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the post TSA checkpoint at Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), according to a press release from MYR.
A press conference will accompany the grand opening, according to the release.
Chick-fil-A's opening is part of an upgrade that will include more dining options at the airport, according to The Sun News' Grand Strand News Alliance partner WPDE. The news station also reported that Cinnabon has leased a space inside the terminal and Subway's current space will be expanded.
Comments