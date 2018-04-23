Santee Cooper, state decide Lake Busbee fish fate

Remaining fish will be left high and dry in Lake Busbee.

After catching 40 largemouth bass and moving them to the Waccamaw River, the remaining fish "will provide valuable forage for a variety of wildlife," a press release states.

Now, the majority of the fish in the lake will be left to wood storks, egrets, shorebirds, gulls, bald eagles, osprey, turtles, alligators and racoons.

The decision came after officials from Santee Cooper and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control decided Lake Busbee was not safe for humans to be around.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

DHEC gave Santee Cooper three options: do more studies to determine if the lake was safe, clean up the lake or restrict human access to the site, and Santee Cooper chose to restrict access.

Santee Cooper officials said they couldn't justify making customers pay for maintaining a lake that served no purpose, and offered it to the City of Conway.

But given the the speculation about whether or not the lake was safe, the city decided not to take on ownership, and Santee Cooper announced its decision to drain the lake in December of 2017.

In early April officials began work on draining the lake.

Once the water has receded and the ground is stabilized, native saplings will be planted to match nearby wetlands. The transformation into a wetland will take several years, the release.