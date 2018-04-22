Weather service warns to be extra cautious in the ocean Monday. Here's why

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a high rip current risk statement for Horry and Georgetown counties that goes into effect Monday morning.
The conditions are forecast to be of risk through Monday evening.
The surf height is expected to peak at 4 to 5 feet during this time period, according to the NWS. Strong rip currents can occur at any time during this time period but will be especially prominent several hours either side of low tide, which will be at approximately 9 a.m.
Be aware that some rip currents can be life-threatening, the NWS warns.
"Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs," the weather service cautions.
Here is the NWS's advice in case you find yourself in danger.
"If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly," the weather service says
Comments