Downtown business owners place inspirational decals on MB sidewalks

Downtown Myrtle Beach is changing.
Over the weekend downtown merchants began applying inspirational decals to the sidewalks in the downtown district.
The decals are part of a 90-day plan presented by Larry Bond, owner of four restaurants in downtown Myrtle Beach, to city council in March.
Bond wants to brand the downtown area as Ocean Walk, much like the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet and the Riverwalk in Conway.
To get there, Bond hopes to relight the palm trees, implement solar powered trash cans that provide a Wi-Fi signal and message city workers when they are full, and paint murals on buildings and sidewalks.
On top of that, "wayfinders" will be added to the downtown area directing guests to prominent businesses and Myrtle Beach attractions.
Comments