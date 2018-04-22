Construction begins on Ocean Boulevard, part to become three lanes

Construction on Ocean Boulevard will bring the four-lane road down to three between 14th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Facebook page.
Work is set to begin on Monday, and will result in two travel lanes, a center turn land and bicycle lanes.
The project was recently discussed in late February when Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock proposed a plan to add barricades to the downtown area of the city, as well as widen the sidewalks, which would result in lane changes on the boulevard.
However, in March, city council voted to delay the use of barricades. Rather, a task force made up of Myrtle Beach business owners plan to implement a 90-day plan to rebrand downtown.
Now, work on Ocean Boulevard should be complete in three or four days, the Facebook post reads.
Work will begin on Monday between 9th Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue. On Tuesday, workers will start from Mr. Joe White Avenue and end at 12th Avenue. Between Wednesday and Thursday, crews will finish the project, ending at 14th Avenue North.
Comments