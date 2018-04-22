Surfside Beach 'denies' allegations, responds to former deputy administrator's suit

The Town of Surfside Beach has responded to a lawsuit filed by former Deputy Administrator Jon Harrah, who was fired from his position during a Jan. 23 council meeting.

In the lawsuit, Harrah alleges the town fired him illegally, according to court records, and is citing actual, consequential and incidental damages from loss of wages, benefits and reputation.

Now, the town states that most of Harrah's allegation are denied.

"Plaintiff's Complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute any cause of action or any claim upon which relief may be granted against the Defendant," the response states.

It continues, stating the town always acted in good faith and in a reasonable manner toward Harrah, and that Harrah failed to mitigate damages he allegedly suffered.

The Town of Surfside Beach is requesting "relief sought by Plaintiff be denied in each and every respect, claims asserted by Plaintiff be dismissed in their entirety with prejudice and Defendant be awarded costs and attorneys' fees under applicable case and statutory laws and such other and further relief as this Court may deem just and proper."

During the January meeting, Councilman Tim Courtney presented the motion, asking for Fellner to be immediately relieved of her duties. However, Courtney suggested that Fellner would receive pay until the end of her contract.

Courtney, along with council members Randle Stevens, Ron Ott and Mark Johnson voted in favor of the motion.

Shortly after council voted on Fellner, it voted Harrah out of his duties as well.