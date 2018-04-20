A teenager was airlifted to the hospital and another person was transported by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near St. James High School

By Alex Lang And Michaela Broyles

April 20, 2018 05:04 PM

A teenager was airlifted to the hospital and another person was transported by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to officials.

The wreck happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Harmony Lane and Salem Road near St. James High School, said Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesman Mark Nugent.

A 15-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after the crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Nugent said the other person was pinned inside a vehicle and was extricated. Both are in critical condition, according to Nugent.

