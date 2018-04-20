Coroner identifies victim of S.C. 9 crash

Horry County Coroner's Office has identified a 60-year-old man as the victim of Thursday night's fatal crash in Longs involving a moped.
Tony Holmes, of Little River, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 9:45 p.m. from multiple traumatic injuries, said chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on S.C. 9, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said. A pickup truck and moped were traveling north on S.C. 9 when the truck hit the rear of the moped.
Willard said Holmes was operating the moped. The crash remains under investigation, but Collins said no charges were filed.
