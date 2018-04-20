S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster coming to Myrtle Beach area

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is coming to the Myrtle Beach area next week.

McMaster is scheduled to speak at Coastal Carolina University's Johnson Auditorium on Monday at 7 p.m. The event is hosted by student groups the CCU College Republicans, Women in Intelligence and National Security and the Coastal Carolina Conservatives.

The auditorium is located in the Wall Building on the north end of campus.

Kevin Hughes with the CCU College Republicans said that McMaster will be here for a campaign speech followed by a question-and-answer session.

"We’ve been planning it out since late January," Hughes said. "We were looking to host the governor earlier on in the semester," but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

This is the first time McMaster has given a campaign speech at the college since becoming governor.

McMaster, the 117th governor of South Carolina, took office in 2017 when previous Governor Nikki Haley left to serve as the United State's ambassador to the United Nations.

The Republican McMaster is running for governor in 2018, facing a handful of Republican and Democrat challengers including Republican Lieutenant Gov. Kevin Bryant.

McMaster's last publicized trip to the area came in the wake of a June 18, 2017 shooting on Ocean Boulevard that left seven people injured and was viewed by millions on people on Facebook live.

