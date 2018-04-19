How new technology could help Myrtle Beach fire response times

Moving through busy intersections could soon be easier for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
New technology that is installed on traffic lights and emergency vehicles causes the light to change from red to green, helping vehicles to respond faster.
"What it does is we'll have transmitters in all of our emergency vehicles for certain intersection, the busier intersections that we have in the city, they'll change the lights for us basically instead of us having to mitigate an intersection and push through a red light and hopefully not get hit," Lt. Jon Evans with the MBFD said. "This will change it to green so we have the light. So hopefully it will help us with our response times and make it a litter safer for everyone."
Evans said the department could receive 24 sensors that would be placed on fire trucks, engines and ambulances.
Myrtle Beach City Council members discussed the technology at a budget retreat early this week, which would cost roughly $60,000.
Now, Evans said if the funding is approved they can purchase the sensors after July 1.
"It's something we've been talking about for awhile and been proposing for awhile and I think it's going to be a great thing," Evans said. "Some of the bigger cities have them. It's kind of the way of the future, if you will. I think it'll be a good thing."
