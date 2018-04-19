Lyrid meteor shower: When to watch this celestial spectacle on the Grand Strand

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend, so pull out a blanket or lawn chair and get ready for what's called "one of the best meteor showers of the spring."
Lyrid meteors — which are active from April 14 through April 30 — peak on April 22, according to NASA.
"In the early morning sky, a patient observer will see up to more than a dozen meteors per hour in this medium-strength shower, with 18 meteors per hour calculated for the peak," wrote Jane Houston Jones of NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab. "U.S. observers should see good rates on the nights before and after this peak."
Skywatchers won’t need a telescope or binoculars to view the meteor shower either — it will be visible to the naked eye.
The best time to watch the meteor shower is before dawn on Sunday, NASA meteor expert Bill Cook told Space.com, a space and astronomy news website.
AccuWeather reports those who plan on spending the night to view the meteors may even see a few "fireballs," which are extremely bright meteors that can light up the entire sky for a few seconds.
How to see the Lyrid meteor shower
Onlookers are advised to head to a dark place where light pollution is minimal. NASA says the moon will temporarily bring some light pollution to the sky, but once it sets, there will be excellent dark sky conditions for viewers.
South Carolina is expected to have "fair" visibility of the meteor shower this year, according to AccuWeather.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, say Myrtle Beach will have mostly clear skies on Saturday night, with a low around 52.
In North Myrtle Beach and Conway, skies will be mostly clear as well, with lows in the upper 40s.
Cooke told Space.com that the Lyrids are one of the oldest recorded showers, with observations going back to 687 B.C.
