How local communities hope to fight the heroin, opioid epidemic

A new study aimed at the heroin and opioid epidemic is underway with the help of a professor from Horry Georgetown Technical College.
The study, done by Renee Causey, aims to research local policies, identify current initiatives, highlight any gaps in service and provide any recommendations for improvements, according to a press release.
"We need to identify what's working and what isn't and craft a strategy to halt the abuse which is claiming so many of our residents and harming our families," Causey said in the release.
Funding for the project will come from the City of Myrtle Beach, Horry County, the City of Georgetown and Georgetown County.
Both the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County contributed $12,500 toward the research. The City of Georgetown and Georgetown County each contributed $5,000.
The rest of the funding for the $60,000 project comes from HCA, McLeod Health, Tidelands Health and Conway Medical Center. Each facility donated $6,250.
"Sadly, Horry and Georgetown Counties have not been exempt from this epidemic, which is why local governments and the medical community are joining forces to find solutions," the release reads.
