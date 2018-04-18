How local communities hope to fight the heroin, opioid epidemic

A new study aimed at the heroin and opioid epidemic is underway with the help of a professor from Horry Georgetown Technical College.

The study, done by Renee Causey, aims to research local policies, identify current initiatives, highlight any gaps in service and provide any recommendations for improvements, according to a press release.

SHARE COPY LINK Tiffany Dawn Evans' mugshot went viral when websites across the world proclaimed her as the zombie prostitute. She told The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News her story about drug addiction, prostitution and life on the street. McClatchy

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We need to identify what's working and what isn't and craft a strategy to halt the abuse which is claiming so many of our residents and harming our families," Causey said in the release.

SHARE COPY LINK Lynette Spencer talks about her daughter Tara Olalde Zuniga’s heroin overdose and death from her Myrtle Beach home on April 5, 2017. Zuniga died on March 29 leaving two sons in the care of Spencer. Spencer is calling for tougher laws to hold deale Janet Blackmon Morganjblackmon@thesunnews.com

Funding for the project will come from the City of Myrtle Beach, Horry County, the City of Georgetown and Georgetown County.

Both the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County contributed $12,500 toward the research. The City of Georgetown and Georgetown County each contributed $5,000.

The rest of the funding for the $60,000 project comes from HCA, McLeod Health, Tidelands Health and Conway Medical Center. Each facility donated $6,250.

"Sadly, Horry and Georgetown Counties have not been exempt from this epidemic, which is why local governments and the medical community are joining forces to find solutions," the release reads.