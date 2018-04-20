Here’s how many people have resigned from the Grand Strand Humane Society’s board

The Grand Strand Humane Society has lost three executive and six board members, according to documents provided by GSHS treasurer Frank Espinal.

In July 2015, former executive director Sandy Brown resigned to help her husband recover from surgery. After her resignation, her son, Stefan Brown was appointed interim director.

Executive Director Sandy Brown is resigning from the Grand Strand Humane Society effective July 15. She says she has always had a love of animals and hopes the shelter will have a bright future.

In December 2015, Ashley Crocker became the new executive director. By May 10, 2016, Crocker was fired.





Greg Thompson, former treasurer of the board left the organization when his term was up, Espinal said.

In August 2017, secretary Amy Wingard resigned, citing a new rule that board of director members should not volunteer at the shelter, according to Espinal.

“BOD volunteering at the GSHS can undermine the E.D. [executive director] with day to day issues,” minutes from an August 2017 meeting read. “Employees should go through their supervisors with operational or personal issues.”

Wingard was recorded as voting for the motion, documents from Espinal show.

In January, executive director Suzanne Roman resigned. According to Espinal, Roman was required to hire a business director position to help with the finances. In February, Roman cited the position as a reason for her resignation.

Shortly after, board member Missy Davisson resigned, stating in an email to the board, “After much thought and consideration, I am resigning from the Board of Directors. I’ve enjoyed getting to know you this past year and appreciate the opportunity you’ve given me to serve with you all.”

During a meeting on March 28, then Grand Strand Humane Society vice president Carol Wallauer made a motion to fire former president Elena Nicholas, citing questions around whether too many animals were euthanized at the no-kill shelter for cases that are treatable, according to Espinal.

Before a vote could be taken, Nicholas chose to resign.

City appointed board member Susan Means followed suit, also handing in her resignation.

Roman’s resignation

Roman spent 16 months as executive director for the Grand Strand Humane Society.

“The main decision that got me to resign was that they had hired the former treasurer for a role he created, and had been given benefits that no other part-time employee would receive, would not report to me even though I’m in charge of hiring all of the staff and supervising everyone there,” Roman told The Sun News in February. “He would report directly to the board, and I just felt that was really unethical to the point where I gave up a job I really enjoy, because I did not believe that was the right thing,” she said.

On top of hiring a business director position to help handle the financial side of the executive director position, Roman was directed to install a point of sales system to help with inventory.

The requests came after the board of directors had Roman fill out a self-appraisal form in December.

On Jan. 22, the board was set to have Roman’s yearly review. Eight days later, Roman sent her letter of resignation to Nicholas.