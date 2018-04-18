USA Today says this local city is one of the best coastal small towns in America

One South Strand city has been nominated for a national award for the best coastal small town.
Georgetown, South Carolina was chosen as one of 10 finalists for USA Today's Reader’s Choice Best Coastal Small Town Award.
“Locals and visitors alike have long appreciated Georgetown’s charm and hospitality, and it’s very exciting for us to be nominated as one of America’s top 10 small coastal towns,” Tourism Development Director for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Norman said in a prepared statement. “Georgetown is the quintessential small town, complete with familiar faces, rich with history, and a welcoming attitude.”
Georgetown is South Carolina's third-oldest city and features more 200-year-old buildings than Charleston, according to a news release. It's home to historic Front Street, that houses several waterfront shops, restaurants and bars.
In 2017, Georgetown was one of eight finalists for in the Small Business Revolution on Main Street contest.
Southport, a small city along the southern coast of North Carolina, was also nominated.
To vote for Georgetown, click here.
