Here's everyone running for county council and school board this year

In June and November, voters in Horry County will vote in the primary and general elections to decide their Republican and Democrat nominees for school board and county council.
Here are those running:
June 12:
County Council Chair
This Republican race pits Mark Lazarus, waterpark owner and chair since 2013, against newcomer Johnny Gardner, a Myrtle Beach DUI and criminal defense attorney. There is no Democratic candidate in this race, so the winner will likely become the next chairman.
County Council District 2
This Carolina Forest Republican race features restaurant owner and incumbent Bill Howard, who is taking on newcomer Dean Pappas. Pappas is a volunteer firefighter who used to work for the New York Fire Department, according to his Facebook candidate page.
County Council District 7
This district covers Conway and runs down Highway 701 through Bucksport to the Georgetown County line. Incumbent Harold Phillips, a Democrat who was elected in 2016, is on the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council’s board of directors. He faces Democrat Lee Sherman, who also challenged him in 2016.
School Board District 6
This Socastee-centric Republican race poses incumbent Pam Timms against Helen Smith. Smith is a former Horry County school board chair who most recently has been advocating to expand athletics facilities at Socastee High School. Timms is the Activities Director at Reflections Assisted Living in Carolina Forest.
November 6:
This is when the general election occurs. Winners of the primaries will take on potential challengers from other parties.
However, in races like District 2 where only Republicans are running, candidates will be on the ballot unchallenged.
These are the races featuring candidates with challengers, where Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians will face off in the final show.
County Council District 7
The winner of the Democratic primary featuring Phillips and Sherman will face Orton Bellamy. Bellamy is running as a Republican this year, but in in 2016, ran for the same seat as a Democrat.
County Council District 8
Incumbent Republican Johnny Vaught is facing Libertarian Dick Withington. Vaught was one of several councilors that Withington sent an email to in March of 2016 asking for “maybe $20,000” to drop out of the race against Gary Loftus in council District 4, police said.
Withington was initially charged with inducement. His case has since been remanded to county magistrate court where it's been reduced to a breach of peace charge, according to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, who said the case is still pending.
Withington told The Sun News that he wasn't asking for money to drop out of the race, and that he thought he was receiving a "fishy" campaign donation.
School Board District 1
In North Myrtle Beach, incumbent Republican Holly Heniford is taking on Democrat Micah Gore. Heniford, a Loris native and realtor, was first elected in 2014, after previously serving on the Horry County Planning Commission. During her time on school board, she advocated for funding to renovate North Myrtle Beach High School. Gore, a former teacher, has two daughters who attend school in Horry County. Gore now serves as an account manager and resource adviser for ORIGO Education, which produces math learning products.
School Board District 10
Republican Neil James takes on Democrat Shakedra Jenerette. James has served on the board since 2009. He’s currently vice-chair and works for Santee Cooper. Jenerette is an author and adjunct professor at Columbia College, according to her LinkedIn page.
Unchallenged
Candidates running unopposed in the primary and general election are Republican county councilors Harold Worley, Tyler Servant, and Al Allen, Democratic school board member Janet Graham and Republican school board members Sherrie Todd and Ray Winters.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
