Bye, bye, Winter. Hello, farmer’s markets

Spring is here, the abundance of summer is on its way. Eating fresh and local does not have to be a dream. Of the several farmer’s markets in our area, the Waccamaw Market Cooperative is the largest, with six separate market locations spread up and down the Grand Strand. The 56 vendors already approved by early April include a mix of artisans, food producers (baked goods and other prepared foods) and produce. Markets also often offer ready-to-eat, dairy, honey and more. All items are from local farms or artisans. Samantha Tipton, Executive Director of the Cooperative says, “There are new and returning vendors in all categories.”
In addition to regular market times, the Cooperative will hold a special, one-time preview at Coastal Carolina University on Prince Lawn in Conway on Wednesday and will open its Saturday market earlier than usual at The Market Common with a preview day on Saturday to coincide with the Market Common’s 10th anniversary celebration.
The website updates regularly and also connects to maps for the various locations. Why go to a farmer’s market? Supporting local farmers and artisans makes sense from the point of view of health, food taste and fun. Fresh-picked food has not lost nutrients in long storage. Fresh food tastes better. Local farmers and artisans are people in your community – going to the market is a way to meet them and learn about the foods and crafts on display and the people who grow/make them. (Note: Applications to become a vendor are on the website)
A good strategy for shopping at a farmer’s market is to walk around to all of the booths on your first visit. See what each person is selling. Then make your list and plan out your meals for the next few days. If you know how and when you will use what you buy, there is less chance it will languish in the frig. I take cash with me to the market since some of the farm vendors cannot do charges. Some do not take checks. I buy only what I will need for the upcoming week or can freeze or otherwise process that week. I try to place a priority on whatever is newly in season.
The Facebook page for the Cooperative will delight your eyes with photos of luscious looking local edibles. These stands offer us all a chance to become more knowledgeable about the connection between the grower and our dining table. Often, friendships form over the market table – I have often learned new ways of cooking a vegetable or fruit. The closer your meal prep is to the time an item was harvested, the better the ingredient will taste.
Tipton says she likes to get to the market near opening to have “first chance” at the fruit, especially when berries are in season. She advises, “When shopping at a farmer market – try a bit of everything – talk to the farmers and find the person you value how they grow and their practices, when items on sale were harvested. Do the same for the crafts – ask how they make their craft, how they became interested in it. Just enjoy talking to everybody.”
The pictures on the Waccamaw Market Cooperative website and Facebook page are luscious, but no matter how lovely they are, they pale in comparison to the real thing. Once you develop the good habit of making one or more of these markets a regular part of your schedule, you will being to notice that food shopping is not a chore – it is a pleasure.
My family equates farm markets with the return of spring and the coming of summer. Winter is over, once the farm market opens.
Market schedules
Surfside Beach
Tuesdays & Thursdays
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
May 1 – October 30
Corner of Surfside Drive
& Willow Drive North
Little River
Wednesdays
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
May 2 – October 24
4460 Mineola Ave.
North Myrtle Beach
Fridays
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
May 4 – Oct. 26
925 1st Ave. S.
Conway
Saturdays
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
May 5 – Oct. 27
Corner of Laurel St. & 2nd Ave.
Georgetown
Saturdays
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
May 5 – Oct. 27
122 Screven St.
Market Common
Saturdays
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
April 21 – Sept 29
Deville St.
Myrtle Beach
