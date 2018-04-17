Surfside Beach runoff election ends, write-in candidate wins seat

Write-in candidate Debbie Scoles will officially sit on Surfside Beach Town Council.
Scoles and incumbent Tim Courtney headed into a runoff Tuesday morning, two weeks after two of the three seats were filled.
"I'm very very happy," Scoles said. "I'm very tired, but very very happy."
Now, incumbent David Pellegrino and Bruce Dietrich will sit alongside Scoles on the Surfside Beach Town Council until May 10, 2022. The term begins May 8.
Scoles said her main goal now is to get a unified council who works together on issues and respects each other.
The candidates running included Carol Cook, Courtney, Deitrich, Pellegrino, Scoles, MaryNell True and Cabell Young.
Current councilwoman Julie Samples did not run for reelection.
Scoles received 443 votes, and Courtney received 259 votes.
"People were determined they were going to come out again and vote, which I was really surprised at the numbers that came today for the runoff," Scoles said. "Everybody was very receptive to it and fired up."
The results are unofficial. A certification and protest hearing will be held in council chambers Thursday at 10 a.m.
Comments