Why county citizens could pay to fix a privately-owned golf course access road

Some county residents will have to decide if they want their taxes used to fix a privately-owned golf course access road.
Booing and clapping rang through a contentious Horry County Council meeting Tuesday during discussion of whether or not to make some Carolina Forest-area residents vote on whether they should pay for improvement to a private road that serves as the only access point to a golf course.
Council voted voted to accept a petition to send a referendum to voters that would create a special tax district along Legends Drive in Carolina Forest. Councilors cited potential legal action as the reason they approved the request in the face of opposition from dozens of residents.
The district would make residents pay for improvements on the road owned by Legends Golf Holdings LLC.
The road is open to the public and used to access several neighborhoods, but also serves as the only access point to the Legends Golf Resort. There are still more developments being built on the road.
A petition to send the tax district to a vote received 108 signatures to make improvements along Legends Drive. In the proposed district of 715 voters, the petition required 15 percent, or 105 signatures to go to a referendum.
"This process is flawed," said council Chair Mark Lazarus, citing the 15 percent requirement. "It’s a bad process."
Lazarus said the road "should have been fixed a long time ago by the developer."
But some residents who signed are unhappy, claiming that they didn't know that they had signed a petition. Some said they thought they were signing a sign-in sheet at several informational meetings about the tax district that were held in the area.
"It’s simply not credible that after such discussion people who signed those signatures could say they signed under fraud or duress," said attorney William DeChamps, who drafted the petition started by resident Scottie Snyder. "That is the same petition that was drafted and presented at the referenced informational meetings."
But residents don't buy it.
Some said they didn't know they were signing a petition because they the actual petition to the county laying out the scope of work and tax district request was not readily available for residents to see.
"Very few of use knew this was a possibility," said resident Bob Lohnes. "We questioned the methods that the signatures shown … were gathered. We were not made aware that the petition was made available to read."
In addition, some residents aren't happy that some sheets they were signing had no header, and said some people thought they were signing a sign-in sheet instead of a petition.
"This is just an attendance sheet," said resident Mike DiSalvo in reference to the signatures. He said he never saw the actual petition to the county "This guy lied."
According to a spreadsheet from Scottie Snyder, who circulated the petition, the original project cost estimate was $1.6 million at the time the petition was submitted to Horry County. That would have cost homeowners of a $300,000 home a little more than $270 dollars per year. The petition capped the amount that could be spent at $2.1 million.
A new cost estimate, which was developed after the residents signed, went up to $1.9 million. That results in a new tax bill of $354 per year for a $300,000 home.
If the work on the road were done, the county could take ownership of the road, said Lazarus.
But while the petition limits the amount of tax millage that can be assessed, it doesn't include a time limit, and the estimated cost of the work has already increased since the petition was sent to the county.
That means residents could be taxed for more than 10 years, said Lazarus.
"I certainly wouldn't be sitting on council," Lazarus said.
The referendum is tentatively scheduled for May 29, but that could change.
The referendum has to be advertized for at least 30 days, Lazarus said.
