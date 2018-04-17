197-acre development will bring new restaurants, dock, and possible event space

Some new restaurants are coming to Socastee thanks to a 197-acre development that received final approval by county council Tuesday.

The new 1,599-unit development will consist mainly of homes and apartments. But there's 375,000 square-feet of space along the Intracoastal Waterway reserved for a marina village that will host restaurants, a dock, and possibly an event space.

"We’d like to have some restaurants and maybe some event space on that site," said developer Hank Hofford, who is under contract to buy the land between Highway 707, Folly Road and the Intracaostal. "Certainly there will be boats and docks and things. I’m assuming there may be some boat rentals and touristy-type boat tours."

Hofford said he's been talking to a couple of people who operate restaurants in the Shem Creek area of Mount Pleasant. He said some of them have expressed interest in opening up restaurants in the new development, although he wouldn't give away the owners' identities.

"I think it would range from an outdoor, picnic table-fish camp-screen door-seafood setting to a sit down" restaurant that's "casual but formal," he said. "I guess you’ve got to let the market tell you what you want."

He said there wouldn't be any chain restaurants.

"We’re hoping to create a village atmosphere," he said. "We’ve done a lot for projects in the Charleston areas and a lot of them have included multiple restaurants with gas lanterns and alleyways. We’d like to do something along those lines."

Hofford said there might be a place to gas up boats in the marina village.

"There might be a little ship store or something like that," Hofford said, adding that construction could start by summer or fall. "We may try to do a little farmers market at the marina and have local activities such as an oyster roast or weddings."

Christian Boschult 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian