Craving pizza as you bake in the sun? You can now have it delivered to local beaches

FILE- This Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows Domino's Pizza boxes at one their locations, in Hialeah, Fla. The pizza chain said Monday, April 16, 2018, that its drivers can meet customers at beaches, parks and landmarks to hand over pizza, cheesy bread or chicken wings. In all, Domino’s said it can deliver to 150,000 outdoor locations in the United States, including under the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, or the beaches of Siesta Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)