Craving pizza as you bake in the sun? You can now have it delivered to local beaches

Who needs a cooler full of food and beer when you can get pizza delivered to you right at the beach?
Domino's Pizza announced Monday that it's now delivering orders to customers at spots that don't have a traditional address — like beaches, parks, sports fields and other sites.
"We listened to customers and their need for pizza delivery to locations without a traditional address," said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA in a news release. "We know that delivery is all about convenience, and Domino's Hotspots are an innovation that is all about flexible delivery options for customers."
But there is a catch — Domino's Hotspots are online-only for prepaid orders on dominos.com and in the pizza chain's mobile apps.
"Once a customer's location has been determined, local Domino's Hotspots that are available for delivery will appear on a map for customers to select," the release states. "Before checking out, customers can leave instructions to help the driver find them."
Once customers complete their order, they will receive text message alerts giving updates on their Domino's Hotspot delivery progress, including a final text that gives the estimated arrival time of their delivery driver.
To find a Domino's Delivery Hotspot location near you, visit the locator page at dominos.com.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
