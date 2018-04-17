File photo of Tanger Outlets - Photo by Janet Blackmon Morgan / jblackmon@thesunnews.com
File photo of Tanger Outlets - Photo by Janet Blackmon Morgan / jblackmon@thesunnews.com
File photo of Tanger Outlets - Photo by Janet Blackmon Morgan / jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Local

Looking for a summer job? These local shopping centers are hiring over 70 people

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

April 17, 2018 10:28 AM

For those of you seeking a summer job in the Myrtle Beach area, the Tanger Outlets retailers are hiring 75 full and part-time positions.

According to a news release from Tanger Outlets, both locations have positions available immediately.

Interested applicants should visit the following websites for a full listing of available positions:

Applicants may also visit Tanger Shopper Services at both outlet malls.

Addresses

  • Highway 501 location: 4635 Factory Stores Blvd. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29579
  • Highway 17 location: 10835 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  