Looking for a summer job? These local shopping centers are hiring over 70 people

For those of you seeking a summer job in the Myrtle Beach area, the Tanger Outlets retailers are hiring 75 full and part-time positions.
According to a news release from Tanger Outlets, both locations have positions available immediately.
Interested applicants should visit the following websites for a full listing of available positions:
Applicants may also visit Tanger Shopper Services at both outlet malls.
Addresses
- Highway 501 location: 4635 Factory Stores Blvd. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29579
- Highway 17 location: 10835 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
