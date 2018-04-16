Surfside Beach water park adding two new "Monster Drop" slides

The Wild Water & Wheels water park in Surfside Beach is adding two new body slides this summer called the Monster Drop.
One of the slides is open and the other is in a tube that is transparent so the slider can see out and others can see the slider in the tube. Both slides will end with a drop of 4 to 5 feet into an 8-foot deep pool. Both slides will come off the H2O Tower.
“It will be the first slide you see as you enter the water park, and they’ll be able to see out of the slide so we think it will be pretty cool,” general manager Devin Treat said.
Lifeguards will be in the pool for safety, and only one person will be allowed on a slide at a time.
The addition of the Monster Drop slides will give Wild Water & Wheels 17 adult slides, including the Twin Twister feet-first mat slides that were closed last season for renovations, and several children’s slides throughout the park.
“We try to have a variety of everything,” Treat said.
