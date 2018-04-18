Going to the Horry County Fair? Here's what's new and other highlights to look for

It's from Germany, it's a gargantuan and it's not your usual fair ride.
New to the Horry County Fair this year at Myrtle Beach Speedway will be the Frisbee, a massive pendulum-like amusement ride.
"It's an amazing ride. It's humongous," said Jennifer Willard, Director of Sales and Marketing for the NASCAR Experience and Myrtle Beach Speedway. "It's like a thrill ride that's somewhere between like a roller coaster ride and a general amusement ride."
The Frisbee is by far the biggest addition to the third annual fair, which runs from Friday through April 29, but it's not the only newcomer.
Willard said there will be more concerts and live entertainment, including an array of attractions from conceptual art to the Herb McCandless Jr. Hypnosis Comedy Show and meet-and-greets with members of the Paw Patrol and "Frozen" star Olaf. There will also be new offerings from the concessions, including Monster Spread, a frozen dessert that surprises with a chemical effect.
Also new will be an accompanying NASCAR racing showcase the first Saturday that includes Late Model, Mini-stock and Charger races at no extra cost to those who purchase fair tickets.
"It's great. I think the families that have come out just thoroughly enjoy it," said John Strates, director of operations for Strates Shows, who are supplying rides and attractions for the Horry County Fair. "We've had steady growth, it seems to be a nice event and there's a demand for it in the area."
Other staples will return, including rides, the Robinsons Racing Pigs, a Donut Dare eating contest, a petting zoo that includes a miniature donkey and camel rides.
"I would think by the time we get done with rides, games and food we'll be over a hundred items," said Strates.
The Robinsons Racing Pigs have been a star attraction in recent years, Willard said, as they take on terrain and whatever comes with it.
"They are just adorable," Willard said. "They're racing on the ground and they do water racing, too. It's just too cute."
The fair is open noon-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday. General admission is $5, seniors over 65 years old and military members with an ID get in for $3 and kids 4 and younger get in for free. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $25.
For a complete list of events and for more details, visit the Myrtle Beach Speedway website.
