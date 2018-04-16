Victims of Carolina Forest blaze hire lawyers

A family has retained lawyers from Morgan & Morgan to investigate the fire that occurred Thursday night at Windsor Green apartments, according to a news release.

Brian and Krisha Alewine, along with "their minor children," were residents in the fire that destroyed 16 rentals and injured seven people — four in critical condition.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent said several people jumped from a balcony during the blaze. The injured did not suffer burns, but did break bones jumping from the balconies, he said.

The Alewines suffered injuries and damages from the blaze, the release states.

“We represent Brian and Krisha Alewine and their minor children," said Benjamin Wilson, of Morgan & Morgan. "The Alewines were residents of the Windsor Green property that burned down the night of April 12, 2018. Our clients would like to thank all of the first responders and bystanders that helped save their lives."

It was the second fire in five years at the apartment complex.

"What we do know right now is that five years ago, this community was destroyed by a fire that caused countless injuries, at least one death, and millions of dollars in damages," Wilson said. "The decisions made by the owners/managers of the property after the 2013 fire most certainly affected our clients and the other residents/victims involved in the fire that occurred last week.”

Wilson said there was "a breakdown somewhere" and they're hoping to possibly prevent another incident.