- The Sun News file photo
- The Sun News file photo Josh Bell jbell@thesunn
- The Sun News file photo Josh Bell jbell@thesunn

Local

Officials could spend $32.9 million on MB police. How will that affect property taxes?

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

April 16, 2018 04:04 PM

City of Myrtle Beach officials are expecting to spend close to $32.9 million on police officers and equipment in 2019, resulting in a 3.8 percent increase on property taxes.

In order to pay for the cost, Michelle Shumpert, director of the city’s finance management and reporting department, suggested the property tax increase for both residents and non-residents, beginning in 2019.

City officials have already accounted for the pay raises in this year’s budget.

If city officials approve a proposed budget for 2019, city residents could soon see a tax increase of 4 percent. This means that owners of a $200,000 home would pay $110 in property taxes after after the tax credit is applied.

Those who own commercial property or a vacation home could see a tax increase of 6 percent.

"So for a $200,000 house they’re going to pay an extra $36," city spokesman Mark Kruea said. "That’s what 3 mills means to a commercial property or to non-owner occupied residential property."

This means that taxes owed on the $200,000 home would near $966.

The cost comes after Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock presented a police retention and recruitment plan, as well as a plan to hire 10 new police officers each year for seven years.

In order to retain officers, Prock suggested a 4-percent raise for each member of the department, totaling nearly 316 positions for both sworn and non-sworn officers.

The plan implemented an automatic 1.75-percent market increase for all sworn officers and dispatchers, plus a 3-percent merit increase and a market rate salary adjustment of 5-percent, which began on Jan. 12.

These increases mean that new hires who are not certified would receive $40,000 starting salary, and new hires who are certified would start with a $44,000 salary.

Over the course of 10 years, staff could receive a 45-percent pay increase. The increase is broken down as:

  • Years two through four: 4-percent increase
  • Year five: 3.75-percent increase
  • Years six through seven: 3.5-percent increase
  • Years eight through 10: 3-percent increase

The plan to hire more officers was presented in October. For 2018, Prock said six officers out of the 10 needed to follow through with the plan were already hired.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

More Videos

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge 164

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge

Pause
North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device 39

North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 100

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock discusses her new plan for public safety, which involves added 70 new officers to the force over seven years. McClatchyMyrtle Beach Police Department

"It’s been a long time," since the department had that few vacancies, Prock said.

At this time last year, Prock said there were about 20 vacancies in the department.

"It is a community wide enhancer," Myrtle Beach Councilman Phil Render said. "It was something we simply had to do to get to where we needed to be, not just for the city but for the whole community."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge 164

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge

Pause
North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device 39

North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 100

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge

View More Video