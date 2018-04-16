Local

Coroner names pedestrian struck and killed in early-morning crash

By Hannah Strong

April 16, 2018 10:52 AM

The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian who was killed in an early-morning crash on Bombing Range Road in Longs.

Travis Wilson, 29, of Longs, died at the scene after being struck by a 2003 Volkswagon, according to deputy coroner Tony Hendrick and Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, Hendrick said.

The driver of the Volkswagon was traveling north and hit the pedestrian, who was walking north, about 1:45 a.m., Jones said. The driver was not injured.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

