Coroner names pedestrian struck and killed in early-morning crash

The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian who was killed in an early-morning crash on Bombing Range Road in Longs.

Travis Wilson, 29, of Longs, died at the scene after being struck by a 2003 Volkswagon, according to deputy coroner Tony Hendrick and Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, Hendrick said.

The driver of the Volkswagon was traveling north and hit the pedestrian, who was walking north, about 1:45 a.m., Jones said. The driver was not injured.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong