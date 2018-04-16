Police still searching for man who was reported missing a month ago

Conway police say a 68-year-old man is still missing after signing himself out of a nursing home in March.
Johnny Richard Lane left Conway Manor, 3340 4th Ave., about 3 p.m. March 5, said Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell.
It's possible Lane is in the Myrtle Beach area, Newell said.
The man was last seen at Food Lion on 4th Avenue in Conway, wearing a black jacket and black hat, Newell said. Lane has brown hair, blue eyes, is about six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about Lane's whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement or Conway police directly at 843-248-1790.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
