Report: Woman shot near Waffle House in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police say a woman was shot in the stomach during an incident Sunday near the Waffle House located on 711 Frontage Road, according to a report from The Sun News' Grand Strand Alliance partner WPDE.
The woman's condition is not known at this time, police told WPDE.
Police responded to the incident in the parking lot of Waffle House at 3:14 p.m., the Facebook post states.
The post said the investigation is still ongoing and subject to change. However, initial details indicate the victim, who was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, was shot by a passenger in a back seat, the social media post said.
At witness on scene told WPDE that there was a loud noise heard in the area and that he saw people in a truck playing with a gun.
"When I first pulled up, everything was roped off entirely and stuff ... it was like the entrance and everything else was pretty much just in the vicinity of the woman that was shot.... At first I was like.. the thing is that kids were just joking around playing with firecrackers or something like that, but the thing is then I saw her.. saw everything else and was like woah," witness Justin Barney told WPDE.
Police's Facebook post said they are not looking for any other subjects and there is no threat to the public.
Comments