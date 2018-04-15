Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch issued for Horry, Georgetown counties

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch for Horry and Georgetown counties.
The warning is in effect immediately and is expected to stay in place through 8:45 p.m., according to the NWS. The weather service reports that "at 7:51 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake City to near Warsaw, moving north at 55 mph."
The tornado watch is in effect through 11 p.m.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and penny-size hail are forecast, according to the NWS. Damage to trees and power lines are expected, the weather service reports.
The NWS advises you to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
A tornado effect is in effect for northeastern South Carolina until 11 p.m. A wind advisory has also been issued that is in effect until 1 a.m.
