Wind advisory issued for area counties. Here's some precautions to help keep you safe

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a wind advisory for Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties through 1 a.m. Monday.
Winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 45 mph, according the NWS. The strongest are expected between now and 11 p.m.
The NWS advises that "strong winds may blow around lightweight outdoor objects like patio furniture and trash cans. Small tree limbs could fall. These winds will occur even outside of objects like patio furniture and trash cans. Small tree limbs could fall. These winds will occur even outside of thunderstorms."
Also, during a wind advisory, "winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution," the NWS says.
Earlier in the day, the NWS warned of the threat of severe thunderstorms on the Grand Strand on Sunday night.
