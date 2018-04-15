Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce lawyers ask "crony" to be stricken from lawsuit

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

April 15, 2018 01:28 PM

Lawyers for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce have requested the use of the word "crony" and "crony companies" be removed from a lawsuit filed by Karon Mitchell earlier this month.

The lawsuit accuses the chamber of paying “crony companies” more than $30 million in tax money over the last three years without competitive bidding.

The suit argues the chamber directed money to businesses started by current or former employees. Those businesses received money for “unsubstantiated goods” and marked-up service prices, the lawsuit alleges.

The tax money allegedly came from the controversial tourism development fee and accommodations tax.

Now, the request states that the use of the words "is a blatant attempt to cast the Plaintiff and various private persons and companies in a prejudicial and negative light, bordering on slander."

The request also states that the use of the word "crony" is "impertinent, improper and scandalous."

In arguing for the words to be stricken, the request states that "crony" is not necessary to the issues and is impertinent and derogatory.

The request compares "crony" to the words "criminal defendant," "corrupt companies" and "evil person."

Last Tuesday, the chamber issued a statement on the lawsuit during a press conference.

"The legal action filed by Karon Mitchell against the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is a baseless, vindictive attack on the chamber's staff, board of directors, marketing council and several member businesses, filled with unsubstantiated allegations," board chair for the chamber Carla Schuessler said during the conference.

In response, Mitchell, who was at the conference, stated, "I will tell you how I will respond to that. The facts will come out and the evidence will be there."

More Videos

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge 164

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge

Pause
North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device 39

North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 100

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding a lawsuit filed by Karon Mitchell against the chamber, Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach. Megan Tomasicmtomasic@thesunen

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge 164

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge

Pause
North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device 39

North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 100

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

State Sen. Greg Hembree on renaming swing bridge

View More Video