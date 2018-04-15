New condos headed to the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach

New condominiums are headed to North Myrtle Beach.
The Sapphire will be located at 3410 South Ocean Boulevard in the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach.
According to the website for the condos, the building will be five stories and contain 27 units, offering floor plans with one to four bedrooms.
The development will offer a gated and covered parking garage, an infinity pool with a poolside fitness center and a hot tub.
"The goal of the Sapphire complex is to provide privacy and luxury for a handful of owners who wish to own a very special and unique place at the beach," the website reads. "Penthouse and premium bedroom owners on the upper floors will get to enjoy private hot tubs on their balconies."
Prices range from $199,900 to $399,900, depending on floor plans.
