Boathouse adds three well-known bands to Summer Concert Series

The Boathouse has nearly completed its 2018 Summer Concert Series lineup, and a few new, well-known additions will bring some different tones of rock to the stage.
Blessid Union of Souls, an alternative rock band, The Cadillac Three, a Southern rock group, and Black Stone Cherry, a hard rock act, have each been added to a list that already includes Sir Mix-A-Lot, Colt Ford and Jerryfest.
Blessid Union of Souls, known for singles "I Believe" and "Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me for Me)," is scheduled for May 6, The Cadillac Three, known for "The South," "Party Like You," and "White Lightning," is slated for May 20, and Black Stone Cherry, known for "Magic Mountain," "Folklore and Superstition" and "Between The Devil & The Deep Blue Sea," will play July 1.
Other performers recently added include Abbey Road Live (June 17), Sunny Lefurd (July 8) and Max (July 29). The series is nearly completely filled out as only Aug. 26 is listed as TBA.
Other artists scheduled to appear are: Sir Mix-A-Lot (April 15), Colt Ford (April 22), Perpetual Groove (April 29), The Lacs (May 13), Jake Miller (May 27), Whiskey Myers (June 3), Dangermuffin (June 10), Badfish (June 24), Passafire (July 15), Jupiter Coyote (July 22), Jerryfest (Aug. 5), The Fixx (Aug. 12), Shwayze (Aug. 19) and The Movement (Sept. 2).
