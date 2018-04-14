Headed to the beach Sunday? Be wary of rough conditions

If you plan on hitting any Grand Strand beaches Sunday, be aware of some rough surf conditions.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, issued a beach hazards statement Saturday afternoon for all beaches in Horry and Georgetown counties.
The statement says there will be a "strong south to north longshore current" beginning Sunday morning until later that evening.
Weather officials say the impacts will be difficult swimming conditions, along with a moderate rip current risk.
"A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when threats such as rip currents, longshore currents, and other hazards create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone," NWS said. "Caution should be used when in or near the water."
According to an NWS forecast, there will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. It is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high near 74.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
