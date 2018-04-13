'Quite the battle': Cancer survivor, bride-to-be lose everything in apartment fire

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 39 North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device Pause 100 Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 23 Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 41 Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 122 Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 67 Murder suspect denied bond 317 Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 25 One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 87 Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 27 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A bride-to-be and her mother, a cancer survivor, both jumped from the third-floor balcony as flames roared at their front door during a fire that destroyed a Windsor Green apartment building. There were 16 people who lived in nine apartments in building 4970, the unit destroyed late Thursday. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

A bride-to-be and her mother, a cancer survivor, both jumped from the third-floor balcony as flames roared at their front door during a fire that destroyed a Windsor Green apartment building. There were 16 people who lived in nine apartments in building 4970, the unit destroyed late Thursday. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com