Windsor Green apartment did not have sprinklers, here's why

A building gutted by a three-alarm fire did not have sprinkles and was not required because of when it was constructed.
Late Thursday, fire crews responded to 4970 Windsor Green for a large fire that destroyed nine apartments in one building. Residents were forced to jump from balconies and a baby was thrown to a teen below in order to escape the blaze.
Seven people went to the hospital and four people were critical, Horry County Fire and Rescue spokesman Mark Nugent said.
Horry County Public Information Officer Kelly Moore said it was her understanding that the building in Windsor Green did not have sprinklers and was not required based on its age.
That is different from newer buildings at the complex that are required to have sprinklers. Those buildings were constructed after a massive 2013 fire at the complex and after a new regulation went into effect.
According to Horry County’s website, code enforcement uses regulations from the International Fire Code.
That code required that starting in 2000, apartment buildings more than two stories and with more than 16 units were required to have sprinkler systems. By, 2003 the code was updated to require all apartment buildings to have sprinkles, according to a memo from the National Multi Housing Council.
County assessor records show the first deed transfers for residences in the 4970 building occurred in 1998, before the 2000 requirement.
