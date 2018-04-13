Here's an update on the blaze that destroyed the homes of 16, and how you can help them

Investigators are on scene following a brutal blaze that destroyed the homes of 16 people at Windsor Green apartments in Carolina Forest Thursday night. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims whose homes were gutted. Someone quickly started a Gofundme page Thursday night following the fire. Others have showed support on Facebook, offering a place for victims to stay or clothing.

Nanci Conley, American Red Cross executive director for the eastern South Carolina chapter, said Red Cross is on scene providing the families with mental health counseling, housing and meals. A long-term recovery team will also be working with the victims, she said.

"The best way people can help is making a donation online," Conley said.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

At least 6 people were injured when a fire broke out in Windsor Greens on Thursday night. Crews from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and Conway responded to the blaze that caused residents to jump from balconies in the Carolina Forest community. Thursday. April 12, 2018.

Red Cross officials said they are assisting at least 20 people so far, but that number could change, according to a news release.





“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by last night’s massive fire,” said Conley in a press release. “The Red Cross remains committed to helping residents recover from the blaze.”

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m., causing seven people to be hospitalized, and four of those in critical condition, said Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Mark Nugent. Nobody was burned, he said, and the injuries were mostly broken bones because people jumped from balconies.

"Somebody tossed a child (from a balcony) to a teenager, who caught the child," Nugent said Friday morning. "A firefighter did rescue one out of the building."

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 39 North Myrtle Beach Fire detonates Civil War explosive device Pause 100 Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 23 Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 41 Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 122 Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 67 Murder suspect denied bond 317 Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 25 One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 87 Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 27 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Blake Cannon, 16, describes catching a baby thrown from a 3rd floor balcony during a fire that injured at least 6 people in the Windsor Green community of Carolina Forest. JASON LEEjlee@thesunnews.com

Investigators, who waited until daylight to assess the fire damage, are walking through the complex today to "make sure there are no good Samaritans that came in" and didn't make it out, Nugent said.

Complexes on each side of the building that burned are melted from the flames, but did not burn, Nugent said.

Nugent said people should stay away from the area unless they live in Windsor Green.





Many of the fire trucks that responded to the scene left at about 3 a.m. A few crews remained on scene and worked to fully extinguish the fire. A ladder truck poured water into the structure on a few occasions - each time lasting more than 5 minutes - sending water cascading throughout the residences.

2013 fire destroyed 26 buildings

Windsor Green suffered a fire in March 2013 that burned and destroyed 26 buildings. It took crews nearly four hours to get the blazes under control.

A day later, a sheriff's deputy got sick from smoke inhalation and later the H1N1 virus. He later died at the Medical University of South Carolina after a two-month battle involving a medically induced coma and ventilator.

The buildings were rebuilt by December 2013.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong