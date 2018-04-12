Auditorium at CCU closes until further notice after asbestos found on stage

Wheelwright Auditorium at Coastal Carolina University is closed until further notice after a low concentration of asbestos fibers were found on the stage, according to a news release from the university.
On Monday, CCU received a report from Summit Engineering, Laboratory and Testing which notified the university of a "low concentration of asbestos fibers" present on the stage at Wheelwright.
Even though air quality levels are below what is permissible by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, university officials "decided to proceed with the immediate remediation based on the recommendation of Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) at CCU," the release says.
Officials say all events will be moved to a different facility or venue, or will be canceled.
Anyone with questions regarding specific events scheduled at the auditorium should be directed to the individual party responsible for the specific event.
