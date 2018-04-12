WPDE news partner reported this photo a neighbor took during a house fire on Stanley Drive in Murrells Inlet early Thursday.
Morning fire destroys home used for SWAT training in Horry County

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

April 12, 2018 07:53 AM

An early morning fire in Murrells Inlet on Thursday destroyed a vacant home on Stanley Drive that was used a few weeks ago for SWAT training, said Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire Department Assistant Chief J.R. Haney.

Haney said a call came in about 4:45 a.m. and when crews arrived on scene, 308 Stanley Dr., the fire was fully involved. He said the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said the department's crews assisted in the fire, sending an engine and ambulance.

WPDE news partner reported Horry County Fire Rescue and Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire Rescue both worked the fire.

The home was used by Myrtle Beach police for SWAT training, said Capt. Joey Crosby.

The fire is under investigation by Horry County Police Department, Haney said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

